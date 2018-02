Feb 22 (Reuters) - Sheng Siong Group Ltd:

* ‍QTRLY REVENUE S$200.3 MILLION, UP 1.7​ PERCENT

* PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 1.75 CENTS PER SHARE​‍​

* QTRLY PROFIT NET OF TAX FOR PERIOD ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS S$16.8 MILLION, UP 9.3 PERCENT