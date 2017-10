Oct 20 (Reuters) - Sheng Ye Capital Ltd:

* Group may record significant rise in profit for 9 months ended Sept. 30 by about 30 percent versus 2016 corresponding period ​

* Expected result due to ‍increase in income of factoring service and increase of gain on sales of factoring assets​