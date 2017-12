Dec 29 (Reuters) - Sheng Yuan Holdings Ltd:

* SHENG YUAN-CO, SYFS & TEAM EFFORT ENTERED DEED OF SETTLEMENT; CO TO ISSUE CONVERTIBLE BONDS OF HK$90MLN TO TEAM EFFORT

* SHENG YUAN HOLDINGS-CO TO ISSUE CONVERTIBLE BONDS TO TEAM EFFORT FOR SETTLEMENT & RELEASE OF SYFS' OBLIGATIONS UNDER SYFS CBS​