Aug 11 (Reuters) - Shenwan Hongyuan Hk Ltd:

* HY profit attributable HK$45.2 million versus HK$47.7 million

* Resolved not to declare the payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2017

* HY revenue HK$257.3 million versus HK$202.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: