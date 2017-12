Dec 1 (Reuters) - Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co Ltd:

* SAYS BROKERAGE UNIT PLANS TO ISSUE UP TO 20 BILLION YUAN ($3.03 billion) ASSET-BACKED SECURITIES Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2zTHu7p Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6075 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)