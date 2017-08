June 12 (Reuters) - Shenyang Public Utility Holdings Co Ltd :

* Company is aware that typhoon signal no. 3 is hoisted in Hong Kong

* Anticipates that weather condition in Hong Kong may deteriorate at time scheduled for holding AGM

* AGM will proceed as arranged notwithstanding that typhoon signal no. 8 or black rainstorm warning is hoisted in Hong Kong Source :(bit.ly/2set2BT) Further company coverage: