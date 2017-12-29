FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Shenzhen Fountain says restructuring between unit and hydropower investment firm
Sections
Featured
In a hospital ward in Yemen, the collapse of a nation
Special Report
Yemen
In a hospital ward in Yemen, the collapse of a nation
Beijing may be starting to win its battle against smog
China
Beijing may be starting to win its battle against smog
Photos of the week
Pictures
Photos of the week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
December 29, 2017 / 11:00 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Shenzhen Fountain says restructuring between unit and hydropower investment firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 29(Reuters) - Shenzhen Fountain Corp

* Says co will inject property development unit’s (firm 1)assets, a Fuzhou-based development investment firm and an individual (counterparty) will inject hydropower investment firm’s (firm 2) assets, into a Shenzhen-based energy investment and development firm (target firm) respectively

* Says target firm was established by the co before the assets injection (restructuring)

* Says co and counterparty will hold a 90 percent stake and a 10 percent stake in target firm respectively and the target firm will hold firm 1 and firm 2 after restructuring

* Says target firm will be mainly engaged in clean energy related business

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/yCe8Kk

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.