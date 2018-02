Jan 30(Reuters) - Shenzhen Gongjin Electronics Co Ltd :

* Sees FY 2017 net profit to decrease by about 69.40 percent, or to decrease by about 238.1 million yuan

* Says FY 2016 net profit was 343.1 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are increased raw material price and improved financial expanse as well as investment state in switch, base station and optical module fields