Oct 9 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Investment Ltd:

* Gives ‍update on litigation involving Wuhan Shum Yip Terra Property Development Co Ltd​

* Says Wuhan Terra Co found guilty by ‍Hubei province court; Wuhan Terra Co ordered to pay RMB557.4 million​

* Says ‍Wuhan Terra Co to appeal against judgment; judgment to not have any material adverse effect on financial position of group​