BRIEF-Shenzhen Kaifa Technology says Kaistar Lighting (Xiamen) to bring in new investors

Dec 26(Reuters) - Shenzhen Kaifa Technology Co Ltd
* Says a JV Kaistar Lighting (Xiamen) Co.,ltd, which was established by the co and partners, plans to bring in a Wuxi-based firm and a limited partnership as new investors
* Says the new investors will jointly invest 800 million yuan and hold 31 percent stake in the JV
* Says co will indirectly and directly hold 25.1 percent stake in the JV after the investment, down from 36.3 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/nbocA5
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)