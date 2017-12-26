BRIEF-Shenzhen Kaifa Technology says Kaistar Lighting (Xiamen) to bring in new investors

Dec 26(Reuters) - Shenzhen Kaifa Technology Co Ltd

* Says a JV Kaistar Lighting (Xiamen) Co.,ltd, which was established by the co and partners, plans to bring in a Wuxi-based firm and a limited partnership as new investors

* Says the new investors will jointly invest 800 million yuan and hold 31 percent stake in the JV

* Says co will indirectly and directly hold 25.1 percent stake in the JV after the investment, down from 36.3 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/nbocA5

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)