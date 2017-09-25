FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shenzhen Kaizhong withdraws interest in acquisition of Pacific Insight​
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
September 25, 2017 / 12:57 PM / 24 days ago

BRIEF-Shenzhen Kaizhong withdraws interest in acquisition of Pacific Insight​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Kaizhong Precision Technology Co Ltd:​

* Shenzhen Kaizhong withdraws interest in acquisition of pacific insight

* Says Methode Electronics, co previously said Methode will buy co for $18.50/share

* Says‍ Shenzhen Kaizhong precision issued news release announcing Kaizhong no longer proceeding with proposed acquisition of co

* Says ‍since September 6, neither Kaizhong nor its advisors have contacted company or any of its advisors​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

