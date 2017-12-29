FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products says change of accounting estimates and accounting policy
#Healthcare
December 29, 2017 / 6:47 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products says change of accounting estimates and accounting policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co Ltd

* Says it adopted new accounting policy disclosed by the Ministry of Finance on May 10, regarding subsidy

* Effective June 12

* Says it will adopt weighted average method for inventory valuation, effective Jan. 1, 2018

* Says it will change the depreciation period of fixed asset building to 20 to 30 years, instead of 20 years, effective Jan. 1, 2018

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/WNm5EA

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
