BRIEF-Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products says change of accounting estimates and accounting policy

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co Ltd
* Says it adopted new accounting policy disclosed by the Ministry of Finance on May 10, regarding subsidy
* Effective June 12
* Says it will adopt weighted average method for inventory valuation, effective Jan. 1, 2018
* Says it will change the depreciation period of fixed asset building to 20 to 30 years, instead of 20 years, effective Jan. 1, 2018
