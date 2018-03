March 9(Reuters) - Shenzhen Liantronics Co Ltd

* Says co filed a lawsuit against co’s individual shareholder, He Jilun, regarding profit forecast compensation issue

* Says 77 million shares (12.5 percent stake) held by the shareholder are frozen by court from March 5 to March 4, 2021

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/RdDbNp

