Jan 9(Reuters) - Shenzhen Refond Optoelectronics Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire 7.9 percent stake in Huizhou-based optoelectronics firm (target firm) from FULL STAR ENTERPRISES LIMTED, at the price of 7.9 million yuan

* Says it will hold 32.9 percent stake in target firm, up from 25 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/1RXJwL

