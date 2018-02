Jan 30 (Reuters) - Shenzhen SED Industry Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY 2017 to decrease by 55.5 percent to 70.4 percent, or to be 18 million yuan to 27 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 (60.7 million yuan)

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/qPF9MC

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)