25 days ago
BRIEF-Shenzhen Wongtee International Enterprise issues 2017 H1 net profit outlook
#Financials
July 14, 2017 / 8:49 AM / 25 days ago

BRIEF-Shenzhen Wongtee International Enterprise issues 2017 H1 net profit outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13(Reuters) - Shenzhen Wongtee International Enterprise Co Ltd

* Sees net profit for 2017 H1 will increase by 67.4 percent to 116.7 percent, or will be 85 million yuan to 110 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2016 H1 was 50.8 million yuan

* Says that increased profit of financial business and real estate management business, and steady management of core project of the company as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/kLRH6K

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

