Nov 1 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Zhongzhuang Construction Group

* Says it signs framework agreement to set up PPP fund worth 10 billion yuan ($1.51 billion) with Beijing Jiaxun Feihong Electrical Co Ltd and other partners

