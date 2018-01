BRIEF-Sherritt Announces 2017 Production Results And Guidance For 2018

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Sherritt International Corp:

* SHERRITT ANNOUNCES 2017 PRODUCTION RESULTS AND GUIDANCE FOR 2018

* SHERRITT INTERNATIONAL CORP - NICKEL PRODUCTION AT MOA JV FOR 2018 IS FORECASTED AT BETWEEN 31,500 TONNES AND 32,500 TONNES ON A 100% BASIS

* SHERRITT INTERNATIONAL CORP - COBALT PRODUCTION AT MOA JV FOR 2018 IS FORECASTED AT BETWEEN 3,500 AND 3,800 TONNES ON A 100 PCT BASIS

* SHERRITT INTERNATIONAL - SEES 2018 TOTAL CAPITAL SPENDING $94 MILLION

* SHERRITT INTERNATIONAL CORP - NET DIRECT CASH COSTS AT MOA JV ARE FORECASTED AT BETWEEN $2.50 AND $3.00 PER POUND OF FINISHED NICKEL

* SHERRITT INTERNATIONAL - POWER UNIT FORECASTED TO PRODUCE BETWEEN 750 - 800 MEGAWATT HOURS OF ELECTRICITY IN 2018