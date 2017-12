Dec 22 (Reuters) - Sherritt International Corp:

* SHERRITT PROVIDES UPDATE ON ITS OIL AND GAS OPERATIONS

* SHERRITT INTERNATIONAL CORP - HAS EXTENDED TIMETABLE FOR ITS CURRENT ACTIVITIES ON BLOCK 10 TO Q1 OF 2018

* SHERRITT INTERNATIONAL - NEGOTIATIONS ARE IN PROGRESS WITH CUBAPETROLEO S.A. TO EXTEND PRODUCTION SHARING CONTRACT FOR PUERTO ESCONDIDO & YUMURI PSC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: