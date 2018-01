BRIEF-Sherwin-Williams Reports Q4 EPS Of $9.39

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Sherwin-Williams Co:

* THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY REPORTS 2017 YEAR-END AND FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $15.35 TO $15.85

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $9.39

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.11 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED $1.20 BILLION, OR 43.0%, TO $3.98 BILLION IN QUARTER

* SEES Q1 2018 CORE NET SALES WILL INCREASE A MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE COMPARED TO Q1 2017

* SEES FY 2018 CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE A MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE COMPARED TO FY 2017

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $3.94 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍ DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN Q4 INCLUDED CHARGES OF $.77 PER SHARE

* ‍ CURRENCY TRANSLATION RATE CHANGES DID NOT HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE IN Q4 2017​

* EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR TO BE ABOUT $1.00 BILLION IN Q1 2018

* ‍AS A RESULT OF DEFERRED INCOME TAX REDUCTIONS, RECORDED INCREASE OF $668.8 MILLION IN EARNINGS FOR YEAR AND Q4 ENDING DEC 31, 2017​

* EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.60 BILLION IN 2018

* AS A RESULT OF RECENT TAX REFORM, EXPECT 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE IN LOW TO MID TWENTY PERCENT RANGE

* QTRLY ‍ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.95​