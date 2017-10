Sept 14 (Reuters) - SHIELD THERAPEUTICS PLC

* SAYS JOANNE ESTELL, HAS RESIGNED HER BOARD POSITION AND AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND COMPANY SECRETARY

* BOARD HAS APPOINTED DR KARL KEEGAN AS INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)