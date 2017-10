Sept 28 (Reuters) - Shifang Holding Ltd HK$60 Million Two-year Term Loan

* HK$60 million two-year term loan

* Company (as borrower) and a licensed money lender in hong kong ( “lender”) entered into a loan agreement

* Lender granted a HK$60 million loan facility to company

* Loan carries interest at 8% per annum and is repayable on expiry of 24 months after date of drawdown of loan