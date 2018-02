Feb 7 (Reuters) - Shiloh Industries Inc:

* SHILOH INDUSTRIES SAYS ON FEB 1, UNIT ENTERED INTO TWO SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENTS WITH BRABANT ALUCAST SERVICES - SEC FILING

* SHILOH INDUSTRIES SAYS SHILOH NETHERLANDS WILL PURCHASE TWO BRABANT ENTITIES FOR AN AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE OF EUR 52.9 MILLION - SEC FILING