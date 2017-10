Sept 19 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Shimamura Co’s consolidated operating profit for March-August period is seen falling 9 percent on the year to around 23 billion yen ($206 million) - Nikkei‍​

* Shimamura Co's sale for March-August half, including operating revenue, likely edged up on the year to 285 billion yen - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2fz9pgP) Further company coverage: