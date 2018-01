Jan 22 (Reuters) - Shimao Property Holdings Ltd:

* ‍IS EXPECTED INCREASE IN PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMPANY‘S SHAREHOLDERS FOR FY OF NOT LESS THAN APPROXIMATELY 40%​

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO ‍INCREASE IN PROFIT FROM CORE BUSINESS OF GROUP​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)