BRIEF-Shinden Hightex says new shares issuance and shareholding structure change

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Shinden Hightex Corp

* Says co plans to issue 200,000 new shares and distribute 190,000 shares via public offering

* Says co plans to issue 69,000 new shares to SMBC Nikko Securities Inc via private placement

* Says co aims to raise up to 1.77 billion yen in total and proceeds will be used for loan repayment

* Says co’s current top shareholder will cut voting power in the co to 7.6 percent from 12.5 percent and will become the second biggest shareholder of the co

