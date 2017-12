BRIEF-Shineco Enters Into Share Exchange, Acquisition Deal With Xinjiang Tiansheng

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Shineco Inc:

* SHINECO SAYS ON DEC 6, CO, THROUGH ITS JV, ENTERED INTO SHARE EXCHANGE AND ACQUISITION AGREEMENT WITH WESTERN XINJIANG TIANSHENG AGRICULTURAL

* SHINECO INC SAYS ‍PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, XINJIANG TAIHE WILL RECEIVE 51% EQUITY OWNERSHIP IN XINJIANG TIANSHENG - SEC FILING

* SHINECO - ‍XINJIANG TAIHE TO GET 51% EQUITY OWNERSHIP IN XINJIANG TIANSHENG FOR FURTHER INVESTMENT IN APOCYNUM BUSINESS EXPANSION IN XINJIANG, CHINA​

* SHINECO INC SAYS ACQUISITION CONSIDERATION IS VALUED AT RMB23.8 MILLION CONTINGENT UPON CERTAIN MILESTONES IN NEXT YEARS

* SHINECO - ‍51% EQUITY OWNERSHIP IN EXCHANGE FOR COMBINATION OF 14% EQUITY OWNERSHIP IN XINJIANG TAIHE AND CASH PAYMENTS IN THREE SEPARATE INSTALLMENTS​