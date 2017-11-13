BRIEF-Shineco provides update on further cooperation with Daiso via JD.com

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Shineco Inc:

* Provides update on further cooperation with Daiso via JD.com

* Further developed cooperation with Daiso Industries Co through a supply and purchase agreement entered into on November 3​

* Agreement was entered into for purpose of establishing a continuous supply and sale of Daiso’s products in China​

* Pursuant to deal, Shineco to purchase Daiso products in amount of about RMB 20 million no later than Dec 31, 2017, and add orders as required​

* Term of agreement with Daiso is currently one year, and it extends for one additional year at each expiration date​