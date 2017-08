June 15 (Reuters) - Shinsung Delta Tech Co Ltd :

* Says 500 million won worth of its 2nd series bonds with warrants have been exercised into 208,855 shares of the co, at 2,394 won/share, on June 15

* Says expected listing date is June 29

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/S5QH5X

