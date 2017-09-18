BRIEF-Shipping rates to increase for FedEx Express, FedEx Ground and FedEx Freight services

Sept 18 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp

* Shipping rates to increase for FedEx Express, FedEx Ground and FedEx Freight services

* FedEx Corp - ‍FedEx Express, FedEx Ground and FedEx Freight, subsidiaries of FedEx Corp will increase shipping rates effective January 1, 2018​

* FedEx Corp - ‍FedEx one rate pricing will increase by an average of 3.5%​

* FedEx Corp - ‍FedEx Ground and FedEx home delivery shipping rates will increase by an average of 4.9%​

* FedEx Corp - Effective January 22, 2018, a third party billing surcharge will apply to FedEx express and FedEx Ground shipments that are billed to a third party

* FedEx Corp- Effective January 22, 2018, FedEx Freight will implement an over length surcharge of $85 per shipment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: