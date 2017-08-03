FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shire CEO says possible ADHD drugs spin-off is natural evolution of his strategy
August 3, 2017 / 11:44 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Shire CEO says possible ADHD drugs spin-off is natural evolution of his strategy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Shire

* Says we expect to complete a formal evaluation of the full range of strategic options for the neuroscience

* Says review of neuroscience franchise could include potential of independent public listing

* Ceo says at this stage does not plan to make changes to neuroscience business

* Says review of neuroscience unit is a natural evolution of his growth strategy

* Ceo says at inflection point where there are two strong distinct businesses Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)

