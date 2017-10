Oct 26 (Reuters) - SHIRE PLC:

* SHIRE RECEIVES EUROPEAN APPROVAL FOR LABEL EXTENSION OF FIRAZYR (ICATIBANT INJECTION) FOR THE SYMPTOMATIC TREATMENT OF ACUTE HAE ATTACKS IN PAEDIATRIC PATIENTS

* FIRAZYR WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR USE IN PAEDIATRIC PATIENTS IN EUROPE BEGINNING IN Q4​