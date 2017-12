Dec 13 (Reuters) - Shire Plc:

* SHIRE PLC SAYS NEW FORMULATION OF ONCASPAR RECEIVES MARKETING AUTHORIZATION IN EUROPE FOR PATIENTS WITH ACUTE LYMPHOBLASTIC LEUKEMIA

* SHIRE PLC SAYS EXPECTS LYOPHILIZED ONCASPAR TO BE AVAILABLE IN EUROPEAN MARKETS BEGINNING IN FIRST HALF OF 2018