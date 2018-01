Jan 19 (Reuters) - Shire Plc:

* THOMAS DITTRICH WILL ASSUME ROLE AS CFO, AND BECOME EXECUTIVE MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND MEMBER OF EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE, ON MARCH 19, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)