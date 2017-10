Sept 29 (Reuters) - Shiseido Co Ltd

* Says co plans to transfer chromatography business to Kyoto-based wholly owned unit on Dec. 1

* Says unit will issue 100 new shares to the co in the business transfer

* Says co will sell all shares of the unit to Osaka Soda Co Ltd after business transfer

* Previous news was disclosed on Aug. 29

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/hHHJrA

