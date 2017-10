BRIEF-Shop Apotheke Europe 9mth revenues up 53% to more than EUR 191 mln​

Oct 24 (Reuters) - SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV:

* DGAP-NEWS: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.: CONSOLIDATED REVENUES GROW BY +53% TO OVER EUR 191 M IN THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2017.

* 9-MONTH REVENUES UP +53% TO MORE THAN EUR 191 M​

* ‍ANTICIPATES A FURTHER ACCELERATION OF GROWTH AT GROUP LEVEL IN Q4 OF 2017​

* ‍FORECAST FOR FY SALES GROWTH - AS ALREADY REPORTED ON 25 SEPT 2017 - OF BETWEEN +55% AND +65%​

* ‍FORECAST FOR CONSOLIDATED EBITDA MARGIN BEFORE NON-RECURRING TRANSACTION EXPENSES UNCHANGED​