Feb 8 (Reuters) - SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV:

* DGAP-NEWS: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.: GERMAN COALITION PARTIES INTEND TO PLEAD FOR BAN OF RX MAIL ORDER.

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY WILL TAKE ALL NECESSARY STEPS IN THE INTEREST OF ITS PATIENTS IN GERMANY TO MAINTAIN AND FURTHER BUILD ITS MAIL-ORDER BUSINESS WITH PRESCRIPTION MEDICATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)