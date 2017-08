June 21 (Reuters) - SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV:

* SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.: STRONG SALES GROWTH ALSO IN MAY REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE.

* AS A RESULT OF NEW CUSTOMER GROWTH, SALES GROWTH IN GERMANY AND IN INTERNATIONAL MARKETS HAS ACCELERATED SINCE IPO

* PROVISIONAL MONTH-END MAY AGAIN SHOWS AN INCREASE AT UPPER END OF FORECAST