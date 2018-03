March 5 (Reuters) - Shopify Inc:

* SHOPIFY APPOINTS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* SHOPIFY INC - APPOINTMENT OF AMY SHAPERO AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018

* SHOPIFY INC - SHAPERO WILL SUCCEED RUSS JONES, WHO HAS SERVED AS SHOPIFY’S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER SINCE 2011

* SHOPIFY INC - JONES WILL REMAIN A STRATEGIC ADVISOR TO COMPANY DURING A TRANSITION PERIOD