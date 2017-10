Sept 29 (Reuters) - SHOPiMORE AG

* SEES SALES FOR THE 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR: EUR 346,000​

* SEES EBITDA FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017: EUR -686,000​

* SEES SALES FOR THE 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR: > EUR 2 MILLION AND POSITIVE EBITDA

* SEES SALES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019: > EUR 5 MILLION​

* BELIEVES EBITDA MARGIN OF 25 % IS ACHIEVABLE IN MEDIUM TERM​