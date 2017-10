Oct 30 (Reuters) - Shoprite Holdings Ltd

* FOR SEP-QUARTER ‍RSA SUPERMARKETS, GROUP‘S PRIMARY BUSINESS, GREW SALES BY 8.1% DURING A PERIOD​

* ‍STORE OPENINGS ARE CONTINUING AS PLANNED WITH 20 SUPERMARKETS AND 6 FURNITURE STORES OPENED DURING THIS QUARTER​

* ‍GROUP'S NON-RSA SUPERMARKETS REPORTED A NEGATIVE TURNOVER GROWTH OF -1.8% IN SEPT QUARTER​