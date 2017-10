Sept 28 (Reuters) - Shore Capital Group Ltd:

* H1 REVENUE UP 13 PERCENT TO 20.3 MILLION STG

* MADE PROGRESS IN CHALLENGING MARKET, DOMESTIC POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY DRIVEN BY GENERAL ELECTION- CHAIRMAN

* H1 PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF 2.5 MILLION STG VERSUS 2.4 MILLION STG IN H1 2016

* “REMAIN CONFIDENT ABOUT THE GROUP’S MEDIUM-TERM PROSPECTS FOR GROWTH”- CHAIRMAN

* PROPOSES TO PAY AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 5 PENCE (2016: NIL)