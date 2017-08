June 26 (Reuters) - SHORTCUT MEDIA AB:

* NEW SHARE ISSUE OVER-SUBSCRIBED WITH 232%

* ISSUE TO DIVERSIFY SHAREHOLDERS' BASE SUBSCRIBED AT SEK 18.1 MILLION

* BOARD HAS CHOSEN TO EXERCISE ENTIRE OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION OF SEK 2 MILLION

* THROUGH THE ISSUE, COMPANY RECEIVES PROCEEDS OF SEK 9.8 MILLION BEFORE ISSUE COSTS OF ABOUT SEK 0.7 MILLION