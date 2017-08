July 25 (Reuters) - SHOWROOMPRIVE:

* H1 NET REVENUE EUR 306.2‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 240.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 EBITDA EUR 10.9 MILLION (NOT EUR 10,9 MILLION) VERSUS EUR 15.7 MILLION (NOT EUR 15,7 MILLION) YEAR AGO

* ‍CONFIRMS ITS 2017 REVENUE TARGETS AND EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE AN EBITDA MARGIN EXCLUDING SALDI PRIVATI OF BETWEEN 5.5% AND 6.0%​ Source text: bit.ly/2tHhj0z Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)