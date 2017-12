BRIEF-Shree Renuka Sugars Gets Shareholders' Nod For Re-Appointing Narendra Murkumbi As Vice Chairman, MD

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd:

* GETS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR RE-APPOINTING NARENDRA MURKUMBI AS VICE CHAIRMAN, MD

* GETS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD TO ISSUE 513.2 MILLION SHARES TO LENDERS PURSUANT TO DEBT RESTRUCTURING EXERCISE

* GETS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR ISSUE OF 93.6 MILLION SHARES PREFERENCE SHARES TO LENDERS PURSUANT TO DEBT RESTURCTURING

* SHREE RENUKA SUGARS - GETS SHAREHOLDERS' NOD TO ISSUE UP TO 45MLN 0.01 PERCENT OPTIONALLY CONVERTIBLE PREFERENCE SHARES TO LENDERS PURSUANT TO DEBT RESTRUCTURING Source text: bit.ly/2p5rdHv Further company coverage: