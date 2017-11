Nov 6 (Reuters) - SHUAA CAPITAL:

* Q3 NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS 23 ‍​MILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS LOSS OF 35.3 ‍​MILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* Q3 TOTAL REVENUE 29.6 ‍​MILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 48.7 ‍​MILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* “LOOKING FOR GROWTH IN MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFRICA REGION THROUGH BOTH ORGANIC EXPANSION AND ACQUISITIONS”‍​ Source text for Eikon: