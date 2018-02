BRIEF-Shui On Land Clarifies On Media Coverage Regarding Potential Privatisation

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Shui On Land Ltd:

* NOTED MEDIA COVERAGE ON POTENTIAL PRIVATISATION PLAN OF CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER LO HONG SUI

* INFORMED BY LO HE HAS BEEN REVIEWING OPTIONS REGARDING THE CO, WHICH INCLUDES POSSIBILITY OF ACQUIRING CO‘S ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL

* ‍NO DEFINITE PLANS HAVE BEEN DETERMINED REGARDING LO HANG SUI‘S INTEREST IN CO​

* INFORMED BY LO THAT HE IS IN TALKS WITH BANKS FOR FINANCING AND HAS BEEN REVIEWING OPTIONS REGARDING HIS INTEREST IN CO