BRIEF-Shutterfly reports Q3 loss per share $0.78

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Shutterfly Inc

* Shutterfly announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.78

* Q3 revenue $195.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $191.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $0.60 to $0.95

* Sees Q4 2017 earnings per share $2.60 to $3.00

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $538 million to $568 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $1.135 billion to $1.165 billion

* Shutterfly Inc - ‍completed strategic review process in q3 for borrowlenses; co decided to retain and operate business​