Feb 16 (Reuters) - Shutterstock Inc:

* SHUTTERSTOCK INC - PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, CO WILL SELL CERTAIN ASSETS TO BYNDER LLC, FOR ABOUT $49.1 MILLION, PAYABLE IN CASH