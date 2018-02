BRIEF-SHW FY Net Profit Down By Just Over 12 Per Cent At EUR 10.5 Mln

Jan 30 (Reuters) - SHW AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: SHW AG: GROUNDWORK LAID FOR SIGNIFICANT REVENUE AND MARGIN GROWTH

* GROUP SALES AND EBITDA MARGIN FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE

* ‍FY CONSOLIDATED EBITDA DECREASED BY A TOTAL OF 5.2 PER CENT FROM EUR 43.6 MILLION IN PREVIOUS YEAR TO EUR 41.3 MILLION​

* FY GROUP‘S NET PROFIT FOR YEAR DECREASED BY JUST OVER 12 PER CENT TO EUR 10.5 MILLION

* OUTLOOK: SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN SALES AND MARGINS BY 2020

* ANTICIPATES GROUP SALES IN FISCAL YEAR 2018 TO LIE IN A RANGE BETWEEN EUR 450 MILLION TO EUR 470 MILLION

* ‍CONTINUES TO FORECAST AN EBITDA MARGIN IN A RANGE OF BETWEEN 11 AND 12 PER CENT FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018​

* WITHIN FRAMEWORK OF “SHW 2020” STRATEGY, SALES SHOULD BE RAISED TO A VOLUME OF OVER EUR 600 MILLION BY 2020

* ‍EBITDA MARGIN SHOULD RISE TO AT LEAST 12 PER CENT BY 2020​